BRIEF-Tronc Q1 Revenue Fell 2.9 Percent To $355.6 Million

May 9 (Reuters) - tronc Inc:

* TRONC, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BILLION TO $1.03 BILLION

* DIGITAL-ONLY SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED 90% TO 342,000 AT END OF Q1 2018, UP FROM 180,000 AT END OF Q1 2017

* AVERAGE MONTHLY UNIQUE VISITORS WERE 75.3 MILLION IN Q1 2018, UP 28% FROM Q1 2017

* TRONC - FY 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES REVENUE & ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM LOS ANGELES TIMES, SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE AND OTHER VARIOUS CALIFORNIA MEDIA TITLES