April 29 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES TOTALED € 6.2 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 6% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR (APRIL 1, 2018 TO MARCH 31, 2019)

* HAS BEEN IMPACTED IN MARCH 2020 BY THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* COVID-19: IMPACTS FOR THE NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 ARE STILL BEING ASSESSED

* THE IMPACT ON MARCH 2020 RESULT IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY €0.3 MILLION OF FURTHER LOSSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)