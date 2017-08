July 13 (Reuters) - TRONICS MICROSYSTEMS SA:

* REVENUE FOR FIRST-HALF OF 2017, WHICH TOTALLED NEARLY EUR3.0M, REMAINED STABLE AT SAME LEVEL AS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2016

* FISCAL YEAR THAT BEGAN ON JANUARY 1, 2017, WILL HAVE AN EXCEPTIONAL DURATION OF 15 MONTHS AND WILL CLOSE ON MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)