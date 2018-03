BRIEF-Tronox Announces Offering Of $615 Million Aggregate Principal Amount Of 6.50 Percent Senior Notes

Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $615 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.50 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES

* TRONOX LTD - UNIT PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $615 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.50 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* TRONOX LTD - NOTES WERE OFFERED AT PAR AND WILL BEAR INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE EQUAL TO 6.50 PERCENT

* TRONOX - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FUND REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $584 MILLION OF 7.50 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 ISSUED BY TRONOX FINANCE

* TRONOX LTD - ‍PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED TO FUND REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $584 MILLION 7.50 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 ISSUED BY TRONOX FINANCE LLC​