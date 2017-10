Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd

* Tronox announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Tronox Ltd - ‍Tronox Finance Plc intends to offer senior notes due 2025​

* Tronox - ‍ to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of $900 million of 6.375 pct senior notes due 2020 issued by Tronox Finance ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: