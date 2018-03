March 27 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TRONOX LTD - UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* TRONOX LTD - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $584 MILLION OF 7.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 ISSUED BY TRONOX FINANCE LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: