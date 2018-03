BRIEF-Tronox Receives Statement Of Objections From European Commission Regarding Cristal Tio2 Acquisition

March 20 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX RECEIVES STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION REGARDING THE CRISTAL TIO2 ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

* TRONOX LTD - ‍TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018​

* TRONOX LTD - ‍ STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY​

* TRONOX LTD - ‍ CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: