BRIEF-Tronox Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.36 From Continuing Operations

May 9 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 17 PERCENT TO $442 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $471.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION

* OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION

* IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: