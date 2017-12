Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX LTD SAYS “IT WOULD VIGOROUSLY FIGHT A LAWSUIT FILED DECEMBER 5, 2017 BY U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION”

* TRONOX LTD SAYS IT WOULD FIGHT LAWSUIT BY U.S. FTC SEEKING TO BLOCK COMPANY‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE (TIO(2)) BUSINESS OF CRISTAL

* TRONOX SAYS "MAINTAINS THAT FTC'S COMPLAINT IS BASED ON AN ERRONEOUS VIEW OF GLOBAL TIO(2) MARKET AND A FLAWED ANALYSIS OF TRONOX/CRISTAL TRANSACTION"