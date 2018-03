March 21 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS

* TRONOX LTD - DEAL FOR $13 MILLION IN CASH

* TRONOX - UNIT ‍HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS​