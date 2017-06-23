BRIEF-Tropicana Entertainment and Icahn Enterprises L.P. announce commencement of modified Dutch auction tender offer for up to 5,580,000 shares of common stock of Tropicana Entertainment

June 23 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP

* Tropicana Entertainment and Icahn Enterprises L.P. announce commencement of modified Dutch auction tender offer for up to 5,580,000 shares of common stock of Tropicana Entertainment

* Icahn Enterprises - Cash tender offer for not less than 2 million and not more than 5.6 million shares of Tropicana at not less than $38.00 and not greater than $45.00 per share

* Icahn Enterprises LP - Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 2, 2017