Dec 21 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE ANNOUNCES ACTIVATION OF SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL SITE IN PHASE 1B/2 ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) TRIAL FOR PCM-075

* TROVAGENE INC - ACTIVATION OF SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL SITE FOR ITS PHASE 1B/2 MULTICENTER TRIAL OF PCM-075 IN PATIENTS WITH AML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)