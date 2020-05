May 6 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE ANNOUNCES CHANGING OF COMPANY NAME TO CARDIFF ONCOLOGY AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK ERLANDER, PHD, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TROVAGENE INC - NASDAQ TICKER SYMBOL WILL CHANGE TO 'CRDF'