Feb 13 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA DEMONSTRATING THE ABILITY OF ONVANSERTIB TO OVERCOME ZYTIGA®-RESISTANCE AND PROVIDE CLINICAL BENEFIT FOR MCRPC PATIENTS

* TROVAGENE INC - ONVANSERTIB DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY IN ZYTIGA-RESISTANT MCRPC ACROSS KNOWN ANDROGEN RECEPTOR RESISTANCE MECHANISMS

* TROVAGENE INC - ANNOUNCED POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ONVANSERTIB IN COMBINATION WITH ZYTIGA