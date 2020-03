March 5 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TROVAGENE - NOMINATION OF 3 NEW BOARD MEMBERS, JAMES ARMITAGE, LÂLE WHITE, GARY PACE, PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 16