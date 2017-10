Oct 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Trovagene Inc - ‍announced positive data from preclinical research demonstrating synergy of PCM-075 in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga)​

* Trovagene- data shows ‍PCM-075 enhances activity of abiraterone in mCRPC tumors cells & may represent treatment option to extend benefit of anti-androgen therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: