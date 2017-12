Dec 11 (Reuters) - Trs Investments Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED A CONDITIONAL TERM SHEET WITH SHENYANG LIDA AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD​

* TRANSACTION TO COMBINE LIDA WITH TRS IN EXCHANGE FOR 75 PERCENT NEW SHARES IN TRS TO CREATE GROUP FOCUSED IN HEALTH PRODUCTS IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: