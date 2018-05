BRIEF-TRT Holdings And Northern Oil And Gas Enter Into Amended And Restated Letter Agreement

May 18 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas Inc:

* TRT HOLDINGS INC - ON MAY 15, 2018, TRT AND NORTHERN OIL AND GAS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LETTER AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* TRT HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 23.03 PERCENT STAKE IN NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC AS OF MAY 15, 2018- SEC FILING

* TRT HOLDINGS-UNDER AGREEMENT, TRT ENTITLED TO NOMINATE 3 DIRECTORS TO NORTHERN OIL AND GAS IF CO OWNS TO 20% OR MORE OF NORTHERN’S SHARES AS OF MAY 15

* TRT HOLDINGS- TRT ENTITLED TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO NORTHERN OIL AND GAS IF CO OWN SHARES EQUAL TO 10% OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 20% AS OF THE CLOSING

* TRT HOLDINGS- TRT ENTITLED TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR TO NORTHERN OIL AND GAS IF CO OWN SHARES EQUAL TO 5% OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 10% AS OF THE CLOSING

* TRT HOLDINGS-FROM CLOSING DATE TILL NORTHERN’S ANNUAL MEETING IN 2020, CO, BAHRAM AKRADI GENERALLY PROHIBITED FROM ENGAGING IN SOME PROXY SOLICITATIONS

* TRT HOLDINGS - IF TRT OWNS 40% OR MORE OF NORTHERN WITHOUT APPROVAL, TRT MAY NOT ENGAGE IN CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS WITH NORTHERN FOR 4 YEARS