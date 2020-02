Feb 12 (Reuters) - True Corporation PCL:

* NBTC APPROVES UNIT OF CO TO BE ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANT IN AUCTION OF SPECTRUM LICENSING FOR INTERNATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE

* CRITERIA & PROCEDURE FOR SPECTRUM LICENSING FOR INTERNATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE FOR 700 MHZ, 1800 MHZ, 2600 MHZ,26 GHZ TO NBTC