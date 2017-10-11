BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions

Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit:

* True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering

* Says ‍bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets​

* Says ‍upon completion of acquisitions, REIT’s occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent​

* Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11’s offering​, among others

* Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: