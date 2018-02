Feb 21 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $35 MILLION

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT- ‍INCREASE SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING TO 5.5 MILLION TRUST UNITS OF REIT AT $6.37 PER TRUST UNIT​