Oct 27 (Reuters) - True Religion:

* True Religion emerges from bankruptcy

* True Religion says ‍Citizens bank, which provided $60 million in DIP financing, is also providing exit ABL of $60 million​

* Re-organization plan reduces term loans from $471 million to $113.5 million upon emergence and extends its debt maturities to 2022​​‍​