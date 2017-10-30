FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TrueBlue reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-TrueBlue reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TrueBlue Inc

* TrueBlue Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $660 million to $675 million

* Q3 revenue $661 million versus I/B/E/S view $651.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.41

* TrueBlue Inc - ‍board of directors authorized a $100 million stock repurchase program​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $679.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
