BRIEF-Truecar Agreed To Transition Billing Model In State Of California From Pay-Per-Sale Model

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc:

* TRUECAR INC - CO AGREED TO TRANSITION BILLING MODEL IN STATE OF CALIFORNIA FROM PAY-PER-SALE MODEL WITH CAP TO A FLAT-FEE SUBSCRIPTION BILLING MODEL

* TRUECAR INC - CO TO TRANSITION BILLING MODEL FROM A PAY-PER-SALE MODEL WITH A CAP TO A FLAT-FEE SUBSCRIPTION BILLING MODEL BY JAN 1, 2019

* TRUECAR INC - CO HAS AGREED TO ALSO TO DOUBLE INDEMNITY THAT IT PROVIDES TO CALIFORNIA DEALERS WHO PARTICIPATE ON TRUECAR PROGRAM