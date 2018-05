BRIEF-Truecar Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.09

May 8 (Reuters) - TrueCar Inc:

* TRUECAR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 REVENUE $81.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $81.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $87 MILLION TO $89 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $8 MILLION TO $9 MILLION

* SEES Q2 UNITS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 243,000 TO 248,000

* SEES FULL YEAR UNITS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 1,030,000 TO 1,050,000

* SEES FULL YEAR REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $360 MILLION TO $365 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $36 MILLION TO $40 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $362.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $90.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: