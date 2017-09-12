FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Truett-Hurst - on Sept 8, 2017, unit entered Modification Agreement
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 9:34 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst - on Sept 8, 2017, unit entered Modification Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Truett-hurst Inc

* Truett-Hurst Inc- on September 8, 2017, unit entered into Modification Agreement, dated as of August 17, 2017 - SEC filing

* Truett-Hurst Inc says ‍all outstanding principal and interest under note is due on or before July 31, 2018 - sec filing​

* Truett-hurst Inc - ‍amounts repaid by company to lender under note prior to July 31, 2018 may be reborrowed​

* Truett-Hurst - under agreement ‍LLC received accounts receivable line of credit note, dated as of Aug 17 with principal balance of $10 million from lender​​ Source text: (bit.ly/2eUfjIp) Further company coverage:

