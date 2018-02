Feb 14 (Reuters) - Truett-Hurst Inc:

* TRUETT-HURST INC QTRLY ‍ TOTAL NET SALES DECREASED 0.6% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR AND TOTALED $5.7 MILLION​

* TRUETT-HURST INC Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* TRUETT-HURST INC - ‍WILL NOT BE CONDUCTING AN EARNINGS CALL RELATED TO ITS RESULTS FOR Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2EIMPzO) Further company coverage: