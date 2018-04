BRIEF-Truett-Hurst Says Pursuant To Letter Delivered By Paul Weber To Co On April 12, Weber Resigned From Board Effective As Of April 15

April 18 (Reuters) - Truett-Hurst Inc:

* TRUETT-HURST SAYS PURSUANT TO A LETTER DELIVERED BY PAUL WEBER TO CO ON APRIL 12, WEBER RESIGNED FROM BOARD EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 15 - SEC FILING

* TRUETT-HURST - ACCORDING TO WEBER’S LETTER, WEBER’S RESIGNATION WAS DUE TO HIS CONCERNS OVER HANDLING OF RECENT DEPARTURE OF FORMER CFO EVAN MEYER

* TRUETT-HURST INC - ON APRIL 12, BOARD APPOINTED GERRY HANSEN AS A CLASS III DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text (bit.ly/2JYcPab) Further company coverage: