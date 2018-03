March 20 (Reuters) - Truly International Holdings Ltd :

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASE BY AROUND 90%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ DROP IN SMARTPHONE SHIPMENT VOLUME IN CHINA IN 2017

* ‍REVENUE OF GROUP FOR 2017 HAS BEEN DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 6%​