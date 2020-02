BRIEF-Truly International Updates On Civil Complaints Initiated By Shenzhen Goodix Technology Against Unit

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Truly International Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATES ON CIVIL COMPLAINTS INITIATED BY SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY AGAINST UNIT TRULY OPTO-ELECTRONICS

* RECEIVED NOTICE WITH COURT DECISION OF CIVIL COMPLAINT BEING TURNED DOWN

* PATENT REVIEW BOARD MADE DECLARATION FOR CLAIMANT’S RELEVANT PATENTS IN CIVIL COMPLAINTS DATED 13 DEC 2018 BEING INVALID

* UNIT INSTRUCTED REPRESENTATIVE LAWYER TO SUBMIT APPLICATION LETTER FOR TURNING DOWN CLAIMANT'S CIVIL COMPLAINTS DATED 13 DEC 2018