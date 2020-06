June 3 (Reuters) -

* TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SELECTS FIVE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATES AS FINALISTS - NYT

* FIVE COMPANIES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SELECTED AS FINALISTS ARE MODERNA, COMBINATION OF OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ASTRAZENECA, J&J , MERCK, PFIZER - NYT Source text: nyti.ms/30bN9kS Further company coverage: