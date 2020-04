April 29 (Reuters) -

* TRUMP ADMIN QUIETLY ORGANIZING MANHATTAN PROJECT-STYLE EFFORT TO DRASTICALLY CUT TIME NEEDED TO DEVELOP CORONAVIRUS VACCINE - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET

* TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AIMS TO RUSH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE; SECRET PROJECT HAS GOAL OF 100 MILLION DOSES BY YEAR'S END - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text - bloom.bg/35eKebI