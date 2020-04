BRIEF-Truscreen Says Covid-19 Slows Device Rollout In China

April 9 (Reuters) - Truscreen Ltd:

* COVID-19 SLOWS DEVICE ROLLOUT IN CHINA

* LIMITED CURRENT DISRUPTION TO AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS

* ALL KEY PROJECTS PUT ON HOLD IN Q1 2020 DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITED AVAILABILITY AT IN-PATIENT CLINICS IN CHINA

* OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA HAVE BEEN DEVELOPING IN LINE WITH PLANS, ALL MAJOR PROJECTS WERE PUT ON HOLD

* FROM APRIL 1, BOARD REDUCED TO 4 DIRECTORS AND MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO 2 MEMBERS

* TO PRESERVE CASH DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED TO RECEIVE THEIR DIRECTORS’ FEES, FROM APRIL 1, IN SHARES IN CO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS RESULTED IN DECLINE IN PRODUCT REVENUE THIS YEAR TO ABOUT NZ$1.38 MILLION

* OPERATIONAL LOSS AFTER TAX IS FORECAST TO REDUCE TO ABOUT NZ$2.5MLN FOR FY ENDED 31 MARCH 2020