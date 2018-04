April 23 (Reuters) - TrustCo Bank Corp N Y:

* TRUSTCO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES UP 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.153

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MILLION VERSUS $37.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: