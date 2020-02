Feb 12 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TTO - INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL: EBITDAASA PAYMENT IN TERMS OF THE HUSO TRANSACTION

* TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - PURCHASE PRICE OF HUSO TRANSACTION IS NAD 3.62 BILLION, PAYABLE BY WAY OF AN ISSUE OF 772.1 MILLION SHARES