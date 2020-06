June 3 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TTO - LOAN FACILITY: USD 20 MILLION FACILITIES AGREEMENT BETWEEN TRUSTCO FINANCE AND DEG

* TRUSTCO - APPROVED FACILITY ENHANCES TRUSTCO'S CAPITAL STRUCTURE, LIQUIDITY, PROVIDES CO WITH AMPLE RESOURCES TO SERVICE NAMIBIAN BORROWERS