March 13 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE REGARDING THE ACQUISITION BY LSH OF CONSTANTIA AND CONDUIT VENTURES AND RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* STRUCTURE OF CONSTANTIA TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY BEING REVIEWED INDEPENDENTLY OF IMPACT OF HERBOTHS TRANSACTION

* HERBOTHS DEAL TO PROCEED ON SAME TERMS AS EARLIER, WILL BE IMPLEMENTED PRIOR TO CONSTANTIA TRANSACTION

* SAYS THERE MAY BE AN ADJUSTMENT OF PURCHASE CONSIDERATION