Feb 11 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TTO - DISPOSAL BY TRUSTCO PROPERTY HOLDINGS OF HERBOTHS TO CONSTANTIA RISK AND INSURANCE AND CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR NAD 1 000 000 000

* TRUSTCO GROUP - PURCHASE CONSIDERATION SHALL BE SETTLED VIA A COMBINATION OF CASH AND A NEW ISSUE OF SHARES IN CONSTANTIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: