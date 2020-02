Feb 24 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TTO - SMALL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION UPDATE

* TRUSTCO GROUP - NOT YET RECEIVED REQUIRED APPROVAL FOR RESTRUCTURING TRANSACTION FROM BANK OF NAMIBIA

* TRUSTCO GROUP - SUBSEQUENT TO RECEIVING APPROVAL FROM BANK OF NAMIBIA, TRUSTCO WILL APPOINT AN INDEPENDENT EXPERT

* TRUSTCO GROUP - NOT YET APPOINTED INDEPENDENT EXPERT FOR FAIRNESS OPINION RELATED TO TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: