BRIEF-Trustco Says Sale Of Shares, Option Agreement Entered Into To Dispose Of Minority Shareholding

March 20 (Reuters) - Trustco Group Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TTO - SALE OF SHARES AND OPTION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO TO DISPOSE OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN TRUSTCO RESOURCES TO RVF

* TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - RVF WILL ACQUIRE SALE SHARES FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF USD 4 550 000 (NAD 79 261 000)

* TRUSTCO - TRUSTCO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS, UNIT OF TRUSTCO AND RISKOWITZ VALUE FUND, ENTER INTO SALE OF SHARE AND OPTION AGREEMENT

* TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - RVF WILL ACQUIRE 52 SHARES AMOUNTING TO 1.3% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRUSTCO RESOURCES