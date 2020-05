BRIEF-Trxade Group Withdraws FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Rapid COVID-19 Testing Kit In Response To FDA Guidance

May 7 (Reuters) -

* TRXADE GROUP INC - WITHDRAWS ITS PREVIOUSLY FILED FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR RAPID COVID-19 TESTING KIT IN RESPONSE TO FDA GUIDANCE

* TRXADE GROUP INC - DECISION TO WITHDRAW EUA APPLICATION FOR RAPID COVID-19 TESTING KIT WAS MADE AFTER MUCH DISCUSSION WITH ITS PARTNERED MANUFACTURER

* TRXADE - TO EXPEDITE REVIEW, APPROVAL PROCESS, BELIEVE IT MANUFACTURER SHOULD SUBMIT ITS OWN EUA APPLICATION DIRECTLY FOR RAPID COVID-19 TESTING KIT

* TRXADE GROUP INC - INTEGRA PHARMA SOLUTIONS HAS SECURED ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURER RELATIONSHIPS FOR TEST KIT PRODUCTS FOR DISTRIBUTION