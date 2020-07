July 9 (Reuters) - TRYG A/S CEO SAYS:

* HE SEES LITTLE TO NO RISK IN POTENTIAL OMBUDSMAN CASE ABOUT HIDDEN PRICE INCREASES

* REGARDING POTENTIAL OMBUDSMAN CASE ABOUT HIDDEN PRICE INCREASES THAT ALL PRICE INCREASES HAVE FOLLOWED EXISTING LAWS; WE HAVE DONE EVERYTHING RIGHT FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)