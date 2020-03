BRIEF-Tryg Confirms Expectations Of A Dkk 3.3Bn Technical Result For 2020

March 27 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S:

* REG-TRYG CONFIRMS EXPECTATIONS OF A DKK 3.3BN TECHNICAL RESULT FOR 2020, BUT SUSPENDS THE ROE TARGET AND MOVES TO FULL YEAR DIVIDEND DECISION FOR 2020

* TRYG - UNDERLYING BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* TRYG - TRYG’S NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR Q1 TO DATE (AS PER MARCH 26) IS APPROXIMATELY DKK -1,100M.

* TRYG - TRAVEL INSURANCE SEGMENT (DKK 886M PREMIUMS AT END OF 2019) IS BEING IMPACTED BY MANY TRAVEL CANCELLATIONS

* TRYG - BOARD HAS TODAY DECIDED TO MOVE TO A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND DECISION FOR 2020

* TRYG - TRYG GARANTI (CREDIT & SURETY BUSINESS) IS LIKELY TO SEE SOME IMPACT FROM ADVERSE MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS.

* TRYG - MORE NEGATIVE MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRYG’S TOP-LINE DEVELOPMENT, IN PARTICULAR IN COMMERCIAL AND CORPORATE

* TRYG - TRYG REPORTS A SOLVENCY RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 158 AS PER MARCH 26

* TRYG - TECHNICAL RESULT TARGET OF 3.3BN IN 2020, DRIVEN BY AN EXPENSE RATIO AROUND 14 AND A COMBINED RATIO AT OR BELOW 86, IS REPEATED

* TRYG - ROE TARGET AT OR ABOVE 21 IS SUSPENDED FOR FY 2020 FOLLOWING EXTREMELY NEGATIVE CAPITAL MARKETS DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1 TO DATE