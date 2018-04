April 6 (Reuters) - TRYG:

* GROUP CFO CHRISTIAN BALTZER LEAVES TRYG A/S

* WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION IN TRYG UNTIL 14 OCTOBER 2018

* ‍CHRISTIAN BALTZER RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS GROUP CFO IN TRYG A/S IN ORDER TO TAKE ON POSITION AS CFO AT DANSKE BANK.​

* TRYG WILL NOW BEGIN PROCESS OF FINDING A NEW GROUP CFO.