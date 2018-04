BRIEF-Tryg Q1 Gross Premium Income At DKK 4.42 Billion

April 11 (Reuters) - TRYG A/S:

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO 87.1 (REUTERS POLL 88.5)

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF 0-2% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN 2018 (EXCLUSIVE OF THE ACQUISITION OF ALKA), WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM 2017.

* EXPECT PREMIUM GROWTH TO BE IN THE HIGH END OF THE 0-2% GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018.

* Q1 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME DKK 4.42 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.46 BILLION)

* IN 2018, WEATHER CLAIMS NET OF REINSURANCE AND LARGE CLAIMS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DKK 500M AND DKK 550M, RESPECTIVELY

* THE OVERALL TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO BE 22-23% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018.

* FINANCIAL TARGETS 2020: ROE ≥21

* FINANCIAL TARGETS 2020: EXPENSE RATIO ABOUT 14