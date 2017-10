Oct 10 (Reuters) - TRYG:

* ‍Q3 DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.60 PER SHARE AND SOLVENCY RATIO OF 211​

* Q3 NL COMBINED RATIO 82.6‍​ PERCENT (REUTERS POLL 83.5 PERCENT)

* Q3 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME DKK ‍​4.58 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.57 BILLION)

* Q3 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK ‍​671 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 677 MILLION)

* TARGET FOR 2017 IS COMBINED RATIO ≤87‍​

* TARGET FOR 2017 IS RETURN ON EQUITY OF ≥21% AFTER TAX‍​