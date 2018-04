April 19 (Reuters) - TRYG A/S:

* HAS ACCORDINGLY DECIDED TO ISSUE NOTES FOR AN AMOUNT OF SEK 700 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY DKK 500 MILLION)

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)