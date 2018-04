April 26 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TEN, LTD. ANNOUNCES NEW CHARTER FOR PRODUCT TANKER AND SALE OF OLDEST VLCC

* TEN LTD - FIXTURE OF MR EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $10.0 MILLION OF GROSS REVENUES OVER EXTENDED DURATION OF CONTRACT

* TEN LTD - SALE OF VLCC WILL GENERATE $7.5 MILLION OF FREE CASH AFTER REPAYMENT OF APPLICABLE DEBT