Nov 27 (Reuters) - TSI Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent stake in U.S.-based firm HUF Holdings, LLC (target firm) on Dec. 14, at the price of $63 million

* Says target firm is mainly engaged in planning and design of fashion & apparel products

