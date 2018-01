Jan 24(Reuters) - Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd

* Says co’s Shenzhen-based wholly owned unit plans to acquire shares of GuoDu Securities Co.,Ltd, with transaction amount of up to 800 million yuan

* Says unit is holding 4.3 percent stake (227.8 million shares) in GuoDu Securities

